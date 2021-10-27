In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Recover and Secure IRCTC Password

Planning to travel by train? The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) now allows you to book or cancel railway tickets from the comfort of your home through desktop, laptop or mobile phones. You can do so by using the IRCTC website or application software (app). For the purpose you need to have login ID and password. In case you don’t have an IRCTC account, follow the instructions in the following link for step-by-step guide to create a new account and book tickets online.

Here’s the link: https://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/watch-step-by-step-guide-to-create-a-new-account-on-irctc-and-book-indian-railways-tickets-4338692.html

Don’t worry if you have forgotten your IRCTC password. Indian Railways provides a facility to recover the login ID and password online using your email ID or registered mobile number.

Here’s step-by-step guide to recover password:

HERE’S HOW YOU CAN SECURE YOUR PASSWORD

According to IRCTC, all password should have:

At least one ‘Uppercase [A-Z]" alphabet.

One ‘Lowercase [a-z]’ alphabet.

One ‘Number [0-9]’.

One ‘Special character i.e @,!,#,$,%,&,*,?,_ etc.’

