CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Register and Download QR Code-based Universal Travel Pass to Travel in Mumbai Local Train
3-MIN READ

In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Register and Download QR Code-based Universal Travel Pass to Travel in Mumbai Local Train

Currently, local train services in Mumbai are operational for essential and emergency workers, who travel with an ID card. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

Currently, local train services in Mumbai are operational for essential and emergency workers, who travel with an ID card. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The Universal Travel Pass with a QR code will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas, a hassle-free travel experience in Mumbai Metro, suburban local trains, and monorail

Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during a live webcast on Sunday. “…Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices," he said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in the state. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

As of now, 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated, Thackeray added. Over the last few days, several organisations and political parties had been demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai. Thackeray said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

What is a Universal Travel Pass?

RELATED NEWS

The Universal Travel Pass with a QR code will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas, a hassle-free travel experience in Mumbai Metro, suburban local trains, and monorail. All establishments are categorized based on the nature of business and their staff will be allowed to travel during restricted timelines based on guidelines. System generates e-pass for the staff of registered establishments. This e-pass has QR code which can be authenticated by railway/bus authority.

How it will work?

The new system will allow people to travel in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed in Mumbai. For example, Mumbai is in level 3 restriction. A person with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels 1, 2, or 3. Next, if a commuter has a Degree 2 pass, he/she will be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2. Similarly, if an individual has a Degree 5 pass, he/she can access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

HERE’S A STEP –BY-STEP GUIDE TO GENERATE E-PASS:

Step 1: Visit the the website of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra : https://msdmacov19.mahait.org/.
Step 2: Click on the Universal Travel Pass button of the top left corner of the webpage
Step 3: Click on the Register your Establishment. This is a one time activity for which every establishment must provide a single point of contact (called coordinator) to administer the establishment information.
Step 4: A new window with Establishment Registration Form will open. You need to fill all details about the establishment and about the co-ordinator.
Step 5: After filling all details check “I agree to the above conditions" and click on Register. You will receive a message on the screen and mobile number that the registration is successful.
Step 6: The establishment will be approved by the Disaster Management authority in the district. Once approved, coordinator can create multiple coordinators who all will be able to upload the staff details using CSV template provided on the website. After uploading staff information from CSV sheet, staff member will get SMS to download travel pass from website.
Step 7: Staff members can go to website and click on “Download Travel Pass”. He/She must login using mobile number to get OTP. After entering OTP, person need to upload photo to generate e-pass. Once generated, the person can click on Print Pass or can even take a screenshot of the e-pass for future reference. (All images: msdmacov19.mahait.org)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 09, 2021, 08:00 IST