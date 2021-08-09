In Pics: Step-by-step Guide to Register and Download QR Code-based Universal Travel Pass to Travel in Mumbai Local Train

Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during a live webcast on Sunday. “…Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices," he said, adding that those who do not have smartphones, can obtain the pass offline.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak in the state. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

As of now, 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated, Thackeray added. Over the last few days, several organisations and political parties had been demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai. Thackeray said that stopping the third wave of coronavirus was in the hands of people by following COVID-appropriate behaviour.

What is a Universal Travel Pass?

The Universal Travel Pass with a QR code will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas, a hassle-free travel experience in Mumbai Metro, suburban local trains, and monorail. All establishments are categorized based on the nature of business and their staff will be allowed to travel during restricted timelines based on guidelines. System generates e-pass for the staff of registered establishments. This e-pass has QR code which can be authenticated by railway/bus authority.

How it will work?

The new system will allow people to travel in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed in Mumbai. For example, Mumbai is in level 3 restriction. A person with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels 1, 2, or 3. Next, if a commuter has a Degree 2 pass, he/she will be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2. Similarly, if an individual has a Degree 5 pass, he/she can access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

HERE’S A STEP –BY-STEP GUIDE TO GENERATE E-PASS:

