IN PICS: Unveiling Ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

The Olympic flame arrived in Tokyo on Friday but with the public kept away at a low-key welcoming ceremony because of coronavirus fears, the day after a “heartbreaking" announcement that spectators would be banned from most Games events.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike holds a lantern containing the Olympic Flame during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. The park was initially built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike holds a lantern containing the Olympic Flame during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Former tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka, right, carries a lantern containing the Olympic Flame to Tokyo’s fist leg of torch relay as Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, second from left, and Aki Taguchi, second right, the official ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay, send him off during the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Former tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka, center, carries a lantern containing the Olympic Flame to Tokyo’s fist leg of torch relay during the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Former tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka carries a lantern containing the Olympic Flame to Tokyo’s fist leg of torch relay during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, receives a lantern containing the Olympic Flame from Aki Taguchi, right, the official ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay, during the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, left, receives a lantern containing the Olympic Flame from Aki Taguchi, center, the official ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay, as former tennis player Shuzo Matsuoka, right, applauds during the unveiling ceremony for Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike gestures prior to the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at empty Komazawa Olympic Park, which was initially built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People look at the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay from a pedestrian bridge near Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff stands at empty seats of the grandstand during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Police officers stand guard at empty seats of the grandstand during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff stands at empty seats of the grandstand during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Police walk at empty seats of the grandstand during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Staff cleans the display case containing a Tokyo Olympic flame torch prior to the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, which was initially built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Guests pose for photographers during the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at empty Komazawa Olympic Park, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Komazawa Olympic Park, where the flame unveiling ceremony took place, was used as one of the venues during the previous Tokyo Olympics held in 1964.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A police officer stands at an empty race track after the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay at Komazawa Olympic Park, which was initially built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People against Olympic Games protest near Komazawa Olympic Park, where the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay is being held Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
One of the people against the Olympic Games protests near Komazawa Olympic Park, where the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay is held Friday, July 9, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)