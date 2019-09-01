In Pitch-dark UP Govt Hospital, Elderly Patient Receives Stitches Under Mobile Flashlight
The patient, an elderly man, was involved in a road accident and brought to the government hospital by his son. He was then given stitches by a medical staff as another stood holding the mobile phone.
The man receives stitches under a mobile phone flash light. (Image: Twitter/@ANI)
New Delhi: A road accident victim in Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district was administered stitches under a mobile phone flashlight due to lack of electricity in the District Combined Hospital.
The patient, an elderly man, was involved in a road accident and brought to the government hospital by his son, Manoj Kumar. He was then given stitches by a medical staff as another stood holding the mobile phone.
"The doctor was not present in his room at the hospital when my father was brought here," Kumar was quoted a saying by ANI.
"Electricity might not have been available at the time in the hospital, that is why the treatment was given using the phone's flashlight. There is an inverter at the hospital but it might have gotten discharged," ANI quoted Dr. Abhishek, who was on duty.
The doctor expressed his helplessness and said that he would report the incident to the Chief Medical Officer.
