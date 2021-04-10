In Poll-Bound Bengal, Daily Covid-19 Cases Rise 15 Times, Active Cases 6 Times In a Month

As the country is under the grip of a second wave of the coronavirus, poll-bound West Bengal has witnessed daily cases increasing by 15 times in the past 30 days. Active cases in the state have also increased by six times in the past month.

With 3,648 fresh cases in 24 hours, West Bengal logged the highest count of Covid-19 cases in 2021 so far, pushing the tally to 6,06,455, a health department bulletin said on Friday. The death toll climbed to 10,378 after eight more coronavirus fatalities were registered in the state, it said.

Just a month ago, on March 10, Bengal recorded 241 new cases and active cases were 3,127 cases. Two deaths were recorded on the day. Between March 10 and April 10, the cases surged from 241 to 3,648 — a 15-time surge. Active cases on March 10 was at 3,127 and went up to 18,603 by April 10, an increase of six times.

The deaths toll during the 30 days hovered between 1 to 8. The highest daily death toll was recorded on March 7 and 9, with eight deaths each on both days.

West Bengal is in the middle of an eight-phase Assembly election. Polling began on March 27 and will go on till April 29. The state has seen a hectic poll campaign by political parties with huge rallies, roadshows and public meetings, all violating Covid protocols.

Weekly cases in Bengal stood at 1,539 between March 3 and 9. It went up to 16,533 between April 3 and 9, a 10-time increase. Weekly deaths also went up to 43 from 11 during the same time period. While Kolkata accounted for six deaths, one fatality each was recorded in Howrah and Murshidabad. All eight fatalities were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

