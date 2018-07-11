In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh, BJP Govt Offers Amnesty to Criminals

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday that cases slapped for petty crimes on people from financially poorer background would be withdrawn.Earlier, then CM Babulal Gaur had withdrawn 64,000 criminal cases in 2005. Gaur withdrew 18,000 more cases in 2012 when he was the state law minister.After addressing a high-level meeting on law and order, CM Shivraj told the media that all the district collectors and SPs would be asked to prepare list of such persons by July 31.The CM’s benevolence, however, won’t benefit repeat offenders.A senior police officer claimed that it was not clear how many criminals would benefit in exact numbers, adding that cases of petty crimes which have been pending in court for ten years or more would also be withdrawn.Sources in the ruling BJP, however, claimed that the decision could also benefit large numbers of political leaders and workers who land in legal trouble for petty violations during protests and dharnas.Retired police officers and opposition Congress flayed the move in unison.“Law and order in Madhya Pradesh has taken a nosedive and showing mercy on criminals by withdrawing cases against them would further dent the situation besides demoralising the cops,” said a former Director General of Police who did not wish to be identified.“Crime can’t be classified in categories of petty or major. We should not let criminals get off the hook for political benefits,” said a DSP posted in Bhopal.Congress legal cell head JP Dhanopia alleged that the move was politically motivated to help out party workers and leaders in election year. A petitioner who had challenged Gaur’s move in 2005 claimed that the court had questioned the idea behind the decision even at that time but the state government did not listen.Three months ago, then BJP state head Nandkumar Singh Chauhan caused major embarrassment to the party when he said that criminals expected relief from public representatives after committing crimes, forcing the latter to make calls to the police to free them out.