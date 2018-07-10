GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh Removed

The order comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in news for ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral rolls.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2018, 11:22 PM IST
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
Bhopal: Chief Election Commission on Tuesday removed the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh. Senior bureaucrat VL Kantha Rao has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral officer.

The order comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in news for ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral rolls. The Opposition had also complained to Election Commission of India about this. During Mungaoli and Kolaras by-polls large numbers of fake voters were found to be listed in electoral rolls.

Singh completed her three-year term on June 26. Her Successor VL Kanth Rao was the Additional CEO during 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The Madhya Pradesh government has reportedly sent a panel of three names including Kantha Rao on the directives of ECI.

Rao is presently serving as the Principal Secretary Department of MSME and Commissioner of Department of Industries.

