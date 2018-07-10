English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
In Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh Removed
The order comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in news for ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral rolls.
File Photo of the Election Commission of India building.
Bhopal: Chief Election Commission on Tuesday removed the Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh. Senior bureaucrat VL Kantha Rao has been appointed as the new Chief Electoral officer.
The order comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in news for ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral rolls. The Opposition had also complained to Election Commission of India about this. During Mungaoli and Kolaras by-polls large numbers of fake voters were found to be listed in electoral rolls.
Singh completed her three-year term on June 26. Her Successor VL Kanth Rao was the Additional CEO during 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The Madhya Pradesh government has reportedly sent a panel of three names including Kantha Rao on the directives of ECI.
Rao is presently serving as the Principal Secretary Department of MSME and Commissioner of Department of Industries.
Also Watch
The order comes at a time when Madhya Pradesh is in news for ‘bogus voters’ in the electoral rolls. The Opposition had also complained to Election Commission of India about this. During Mungaoli and Kolaras by-polls large numbers of fake voters were found to be listed in electoral rolls.
Singh completed her three-year term on June 26. Her Successor VL Kanth Rao was the Additional CEO during 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election. The Madhya Pradesh government has reportedly sent a panel of three names including Kantha Rao on the directives of ECI.
Rao is presently serving as the Principal Secretary Department of MSME and Commissioner of Department of Industries.
Also Watch
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shehzad to Warne – Cricketers Caught in the Doping Net
- Pakistan Cricket Team’s Travel Delayed Due to Financial Crunch for Zimbabwe
- The Person Who Played Cupid in Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Love Story is Finally Revealed
- Nadal Goes Grocery Shopping On His Bicycle this Wimbledon
- Shyamoli Sanghi On Being Called Indian Hannah Montana, Need to Experiment With Different Genres And More