In Prayagraj, PM Modi Says Responsibility of Govt to Ensure Everyone Gets Justice

Hitting out at previous governments, Modi said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.

PTI

Updated:February 29, 2020, 1:55 PM IST
In Prayagraj, PM Modi Says Responsibility of Govt to Ensure Everyone Gets Justice
PM Modi in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring all citizens get benefit and justice is the government's responsibility and also the base of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’.

Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Sahakarita Shivir, after distributing assistive devices among Divyangjan and senior citizens, Modi said serving 130 crore people of the country is the priority of his government.

Hitting out at previous governments, he said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.

Previous governments organised very few camps to assist the Divyangjan, especially a mega camp like the one organised in Prayagraj on Saturday, he asserted.

"In the past 5 years, 9,000 camps in different parts of the country have been organised for the differently-abled and 2.5 times more aids have been distributed," he said. "It is the responsibility of the government that all people get benefit and justice. This is the base of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'," the prime minister said.

