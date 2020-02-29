In Prayagraj, PM Modi Says Responsibility of Govt to Ensure Everyone Gets Justice
Hitting out at previous governments, Modi said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.
PM Modi in Prayagraj
Prayagraj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring all citizens get benefit and justice is the government's responsibility and also the base of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’.
Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Sahakarita Shivir, after distributing assistive devices among Divyangjan and senior citizens, Modi said serving 130 crore people of the country is the priority of his government.
Hitting out at previous governments, he said they did not care for the Divyangjan but his dispensation was thinking about their problems and finding ways to reduce their issues.
Previous governments organised very few camps to assist the Divyangjan, especially a mega camp like the one organised in Prayagraj on Saturday, he asserted.
"In the past 5 years, 9,000 camps in different parts of the country have been organised for the differently-abled and 2.5 times more aids have been distributed," he said. "It is the responsibility of the government that all people get benefit and justice. This is the base of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas'," the prime minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Is Why Daniel Craig Was Not 'Allowed' To Drive The Iconic James Bond Car
- Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India
- Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics