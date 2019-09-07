Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Protest Against Her Transfer Request, Madras High Court Chief Justice Tahilramani Set to Quit

At a dinner meet of judges , Tahilramani is learnt to have said that she is going to submit her resignation letter to competent authorities, after her request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court was declined.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
In Protest Against Her Transfer Request, Madras High Court Chief Justice Tahilramani Set to Quit
File photo of the Madras High Court.
Chennai: The Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Vijaya K Tahilramani on Friday seems to have expressed her intent to resign from her post, sources said.

At a dinner meet of judges here, Tahilramani is learnt to have said that she is going to resign and would like to submit her resignation letter to competent authorities, sources told PTI.

The dinner was hosted by six additional judges who were made permanent judges two days ago and the meet was held in the Judicial Academy here, they said.

The development comes days after the Supreme Court collegium declined to entertain Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

Advocates, including N G R Prasad, meanwhile, sent a letter to the Chief Justice of India to reconsider transferring Tahilramani out of Chennai.

