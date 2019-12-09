In Protest Against Rising Prices, Puducherry CM Gifts 1 Kg Onion Packages to Party Workers

Puducherry; Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday gifted onions to Congress' women workers as part of the birthday celebrations of interim party President Sonia Gandhi.

The gifting of onions was a mark of protest against the Central government's inaction over high onion prices.

The onions packed in plastic covers were given to women workers at the Congress party's headquarters here.

Speaking to reporters, Narayanasamy charged the Central government of failing to control onion prices, which have sky rocketed, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the issue.

He said when there was a hike in onion prices during the Congress led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, the government took necessary steps to keep prices under check.

