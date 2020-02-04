In Protest Against 'Unclean' Meat Shops, Shiv Sena Corporator Releases Live Chicken at Akola Civic House

Akola: A Shiv Sena corporator on Tuesday brought a live chicken in the general meeting of Akola Municipal Corporation to protest against unauthorised meat shops which he claimed were dirtying the city.

Rajesh Mishra brought the chicken in a bag and released it to much amusement and surprise when the general meeting began with Mayor Archana Mhasane and Commissioner Sanjay Kapadnis present at the civic body's Babasaheb Auditorium, officials said.

"Unauthorised chicken shops are making the city unclean. Action must be taken," Mishra said. Civic chief Kapadnis said such unauthorised meat shops will be closed soon.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.