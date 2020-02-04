Take the pledge to vote

In Protest Against 'Unclean' Meat Shops, Shiv Sena Corporator Releases Live Chicken at Akola Civic House

The corporator brought the chicken in a bag and released it to much amusement and surprise when the general meeting began with Mayor Archana Mhasane and Commissioner Sanjay Kapadnis at the civic body's Babasaheb Auditorium.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:37 PM IST
In Protest Against 'Unclean' Meat Shops, Shiv Sena Corporator Releases Live Chicken at Akola Civic House
Image for representation.

Akola: A Shiv Sena corporator on Tuesday brought a live chicken in the general meeting of Akola Municipal Corporation to protest against unauthorised meat shops which he claimed were dirtying the city.

Rajesh Mishra brought the chicken in a bag and released it to much amusement and surprise when the general meeting began with Mayor Archana Mhasane and Commissioner Sanjay Kapadnis present at the civic body's Babasaheb Auditorium, officials said.

"Unauthorised chicken shops are making the city unclean. Action must be taken," Mishra said. Civic chief Kapadnis said such unauthorised meat shops will be closed soon.

