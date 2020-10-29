In Protest Over Batchmate Being Promoted a Day Before Retirement, Karnataka IPS Officer Resigns

A 1989 batch IPS officer, known for resigning from services and over the last 12 years- Additional Director General of Police, P Ravindranath resigned for the third time on Wednesday night. Ravindranath tendered his resignation, in protest over his batchmate being promoted just one day prior to his retirement.

“Yes I resigned yesterday night, I gave the letter to the DG control room staff. DG and IGP Praveen Sood had messaged me asking me to meet him today. Suneel Kumar is my batchmate and of the same seniority. Kumar’s promotion just before his retirement is illegal,” Ravindranath told news18.

Ravindranath has made headlines before, in 2014, he was caught clicking pictures of two young women in a coffee shop in Bengaluru. One of the women, a media professional, did not want to leave the issue and she registered a police complaint. A case of assault with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation was registered against Ravindranath. The police had seized the mobile phone used to click the images and sent it for forensic analysis as part of investigations.

He resigned protesting over the then police commissioner Raghavendra Auradkar’s role in ‘framing him.’ Ravindranath subsequently withdrew the resignation.

Earlier, in 2008, the IPS officer who was an IG then had resigned protesting the ‘high handedness of his senior colleague.’ The trigger was an argument between Ravindranath and his boss who was an ADGP, administration, B E Umapathy. He had complained that Umapathy had rejected his leave application when there was a medical emergency at home and later he resigned in protest. However, soon after he withdrew the same.