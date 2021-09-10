12-year-old Gang Raped, Assaulted in Pune, 3 Accused Arrested

The Maharashtra Police on Friday arrested three men in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted by six people for more than two months. The gang rape survivor was physically assaulted at different places by the six accused for the last two and half months in the Rajgurunagar area, which comes under Khed police station jurisdiction.

Police have identified the perpetrators Sonya Ghumatkar, Akash Sunil Shinde, Paresh Manik Dhamale, Avadhut Santosh Kanse, Sainath Muluk, Suraj Sunile Rode.

“We have arrested Sonya Ghumatkar, Akash Shinde and Suraj Rode. Raids are being conducted at different locations to arrest Paresh Dhamale, Avadhut Kanase and Sainath Muluk,” said a senior police officer stationed at Khed Police station.

According to Pune Police, the three arrested have confessed to their crime. “During questioning, they told us that they knew that the girl was a minor. One of the arrested told the police that they had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she informed anyone about the physical assault,” added the officer.

The officer told the media that the victim’s mother learnt about the incident after the girl narrated her ordeal. “After learning about the incident, she came to the police station and complained about six men. We have registered an FIR under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and POCSO Act,” added the officer.

Earlier this month, a 13-year-old girl was abducted from Pune Railway station by an auto-rickshaw driver and gang-raped by at least 13 people for more than 48 hours at different locations in the city. The Pune Police have arrested 14 people, including two railway employees and the victim’s friend. All the arrested in the incident are residents of Pune.

