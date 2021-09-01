In Pune, 8-year-old Dies After Getting Strangled in Cradle

An eight-year-old girl died on Tuesday after being strangled in her cradle in Maharashtra’s Pune district, police said. Chimukali, the girl, was playing with her younger sister in her home at Pune’s Pimpri Chinchwad. The incident occurred when parents were not at home. Chimukali slipped from the bed and fell on the cradle and got strangled. She died on her way to the hospital. Her body has been sent for post-mortem by the police.

Leaving their daughters to play at home, parents went out of the house. They had locked the door of the house. Chimukali was playing on the bed, and later she decided to play with her younger sister. She tried to come near her, but she slipped from the bed and fell on the cradle. The girl was strangled after her neck came into the cradle.

After hearing the loud cries of Chimukali and her sister, the neighbours called their parents. The girl died when her family was taking her to the hospital.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The police have recorded the statements of Chimukali parents. According to officials, they will take further action after the post-mortem report is given to them by the hospital administration.

A similar incident occurred in the Chikhali police station area of Pune on August 29. An eight-year-old girl died when she was playing with the dupatta by hanging it to a curtain bar. The cloth was tightened and the girl was strangled, said police.

Sumaiyya Shaikh (8), and her three elder sisters were playing at home while her parents were out. When her parents came, they found the girl unresponsive after being strangled with the dupatta. They took her to a hospital, where she was declared dead. The police have registered a case of accidental death.

