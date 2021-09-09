In Pune, Two Brothers Murder Cousin Over Land Dispute, Throw Body in Dam

According to Pune Police, the body of a youth was recovered from Chas-Kaman dam in Khed Taluka under Rajgurunagar police station jurisdiction.

A senior police officer at the Rajgurunagar police station said, “On Tuesday, we received a call from locals that a body was floating in the Chas-Kaman dam. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem.”

According to the police, the deceased was stabbed multiple times in his neck, chest, abdomen and back. During the police probe, the deceased was identified as Rahul Mohit, a notorious criminal who had served jail terms for various crimes.

The officer further said that they first believed Rahul’s murder was an outcome of some gang war but during their investigation, they learnt that recently Rahul had a verbal spat with his cousins over a land dispute.

“During our probe, we learnt that Rahul and his cousins had warned each other of dire consequences. Based on the inputs, Rahul’s cousins Shankar Mohit and Sachin Mohite were detained for questioning,” added the officer.

The officer further said that initially the brothers denied their involvement in the murder, but later confessed to killing Rahul.

“The two told us that they feared Rahul would murder them so with help of a friend they killed him” added the officer.

The officer further said that the duo had called Rahul to discuss the land dispute and on getting an opportunity stabbed him to death and disposed of his body in the Chas-Kaman dam to evade arrest.

“We have registered an FIR under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The two have been produced in front of the court and sent to jail,” added the officer.

