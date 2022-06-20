In Punjab, Aahar Se Arogya, A Programme to Bring Millets Back on Food Plate

A state-level programme to bring millets back to our food plates will be organised on June 20 in Punjab’s Faridkot soon. The programme will be organised by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The initiative is named Aahar se Arogya. For the last 16 years, Kheti Virasat Mission has been at the forefront of supporting and organising organic farming movements in Punjab.

Kheti Virasat Mission(KVM) has undertaken various projects in the sphere of safe food, holistic health and revitalization of millets. This year, the group is launching its initiative to celebrate the International Millets Year 2023. The organisation understands the need for an alternative model for sustainable agriculture in the state.

Umendra Dutt, the KVM Executive Director, said, “The cultivation of millets dates back to the time when wheat and rice occupied a very small percentage of the total cultivated area. Kodra, Swank, Kangni, Kutki, Ragi, Bajra, and Jowar were the prevalent crops of Punjab and Haryana. The ‘Green Revolution’ wiped out these eco-smart crops and replaced them with paddy requiring maximum water.”

The director emphasised that the paddy cultivation in the state has brought a calamity. He further added that “it is time to implement an alternative farming model and see how millets farming provides that option. A climate-smart dry season crop, millets can grow easily in Punjab’s Kharif or Monsoon season. These crops do not require any pesticides to grow and they can be grown in all types of soils.”

He focussed and discussed how they will build and promote supply chains from Punjab mills to retail markets. They are also expecting collaborations with state and central governments under this 2023 International Year of Millets.

Millets man of India Dr Khadar Wali was also present at the event and said, “It is a miracle grain known for its ability to nourish and heal the body. Rich in fibre, minerals, and proteins, these grains are a powerhouse of nutrition.” He further discussed how millets can be used to treat and manage lifestyle diseases.

Dutt, after the event, said, “Kheti Virasat Mission firmly believes that the revival of this miracle grain will have a positive impact on the soil, health, and water crisis of Punjab.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.