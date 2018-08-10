In Punjab, HC Orders Husbands Seeking Protection in Runaway Marriages to Open FD in Wife's Name

Through a series of orders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has started directing husbands in runaway marriages to create fixed deposits in the name of their wives.This order has been passed in cases of couples who have approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking security in runaway marriages.In order to make wives feel more secure, HC wants their husbands to create fixed deposits in their wives’ name ranging from Rs 50,0000 to Rs 3 lakh.Giving details about one such case, Advocate Varinder Chibbar told News18, “When my client Kuldeep Singh, a salesman at a cloth shop in Sector 22 in Chandigarh, approached HC on July 25 for protection, he was directed to create an FD of Rs 3 lakh in a year. Kuldeep’s monthly income is Rs 12,000.”Justice PB Bajanthari has passed similar directions in at least four cases since July 27.Sharing another similar case, Chibbar says, “In 2014, a Fatehgarh Sahib couple who asked for protection was told to create FD of Rs 2 lakh in wife’s name. Along with this, a condition was imposed that the protection will only be provided after the husband opens FD for wife. During that time, he opened the FD but when the wife got pregnant, the couple approached the court to pass an order for releasing FD as they wanted money at that time.”It has come to light that around 20-30 runaway couples who are mostly from different castes and religion, approach the High Court almost every day to seek police protection alleging threat to their lives. Previously, HC used to issue directions to the district police to provide protection to the couple after verification of claims.In an order passed on 27 July 2018, Justice PB Bajanthari said, “Petitioner No 2 is hereby directed to make necessary arrangements for fixed deposit of a sum of Rs 2 lakh in the name of petitioner No.1 within a period of three months from today. The said FDR be for a period of 3 years.”