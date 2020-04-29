In Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad, Rs 5000 Fine for Not Wearing Mask
Wayanad district is presently in the green zone and there are no coronavirus positive cases, while there are 842 people under observation in homes and hospitals.
Representative Image (REUTERS/Prashant Waydande)
Thiruvananthapuram: Wayanad district police superintendent - R Ilango has announced that anyone seen in public in the district without a mask will be fined Rs 5000.
Former national Congress president Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.
Another guideline that has come out is – if sanitizer or soap is missing in any shop, the fine will be Rs 1000.
Wayanad district is presently in the green zone and there are no coronavirus positive cases, while there are 842 people under observation in homes and nine in the hospitals.
Incidentally, on Tuesday Gandhi had interacted with his people and assured all support from his side and had promised to come to the constituency, the moment the lockdown is lifted.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Was The Quintessential Middle Class Hero And That Is His Real Legacy
- Industry Dialogue: There is The Need For an Anonymous Yet Open Flow of Data For Contact Tracing
- Everyone Wants to Go to New Zealand Because the Country Has 'Eliminated' Coronavirus
- Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Tests Positive for Coronavirus for Fourth Time: Report
- World's Biggest Film Festivals Will Stream Movies for Free on YouTube as Theatres Remain Shut