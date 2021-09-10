In Raipur, Two Widows, Demanding Compassionate Appointment, Attempt Self-immolation

Two women on Thursday tried to set themselves ablaze in Raipur to protest and compel the Chhattisgarh government to accept their demands.

According to reports, hundreds of women from across the state, all wives of late teachers, camping in Chhattisgarh state capital, Raipur, are sitting on dharna for the last 51 days.

On Thursday evening, two women sitting on dharna tried to set themselves ablaze. The police present at the spot somehow managed to save them.

Raipur Police confirmed the incident and said that two women tried to set themselves ablaze. “Women police officials present at the location made great efforts to save them,” added a senior police officer stationed at the Raipur district police headquarters.

One of the women at the protest site said, “We all, sitting here on dharna, are wives of late government teachers. We have been sitting in the state capital for the last 51 days to demand a compassionate appointment against our husband’s job.”

One of the protesters. who identified herself as Ashwani Sonwani. said that the matter of compassionate appointment has been pending since 2006. “The state government since 2006 has been pending compassionate appointments citing various reasons including lack of funds,” said Sonwani.

Sonwani further added that two women tried to set themselves ablaze as they were frustrated with the delay, and they have been facing a severe financial crisis due to the delay from the government end to appoint us.

She said that all the widows have decided that they will continue their agitation and sit here until the government listens to them and starts appointing them.

Another agitator, who identified herself as Anita, said that she had come down from Dantewada to Raipur to participate in the agitation. “I will not go back home till the government hands me my appointment letter.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here