In Rajasthan, 2 Minors Die by Suicide As Parents Refuse to Allow Their Marriage

Two minors, who were said to be in love with each other, allegedly died by suicide after they jumped into a well on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur. The two took the step after their parents didn’t allow them to marry, police said.

According to Rajasthan Police, bodies of the minors were recovered from a well located on the outskirts of a village under the Bichhiwara police station jurisdiction.

Bichhiwara police station officer-in-charge Ranjeet Singh told the media that the body was first sighted by shepherds. “The shepherd informed the villagers and the village head about the bodies floating in the well. The villagers informed us about the incident,” added Singh.

“A team was rushed to the incident site to probe the incident. School bags, suicide note and a bottle containing poison were recovered near the well,” added the officer.

Singh further said that during their investigation, they learnt that both the deceased were minors. “The boy was around 17-years-old and the girl’s age was 14-year-old,” said Singh.

Another officer stationed at the Bichhiwara police station said that the bodies were taken out of the well with help of villagers and sent for postmortem to Dungarpur district government hospital,

“We suspect the minor couple consumed poison before jumping into the well. The cause of death will only be clear after the autopsy,” added the officer.

The officer further said that the bodies of the two were tied to each other with a scarf. “In the suicide note, the duo had asked their relatives to perform their last rites in the same pyre,” added the officer.

The officer further told the media that during their probe, they have learnt the minors loved each other and wanted to marry but their parents were against it.

However, a senior police officer deployed in Dungarpur district police headquarters told the media that they have instructed the Bichhiwara police station to investigate the case from all angles, including honour killing.

