In Rajasthan, Elderly Mother Dies After Drunk Son Throws Her From Rooftop

A man, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly pushed his mother from the rooftop of his house leading to her death in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Sunday late hours.

According to Bharat Police, the incident was reported from Ward Number 40 of the town.

The Bharatpur Police told the media that one Sheru, under the influence of alcohol, got into a fight with his mother after she scolded him for his regular drinking habits.

A senior police officer told the media that Sheru used to have regular fights with his mother for his drinking habits. “On Sunday, too, like other days, he came home drunk. When his mother scolded him for his drinking habits, Sheru forcefully took her to the rooftop and pushed her,” said Bharatpur Police.

The local police added that the woman died on the spot after falling from the roof. “Upon hearing loud thumping sounds, they ran out of their houses to check what had happened,” added the local police.

“Sheru managed to escape from the incident site taking advantage of the dark,” added the police.

The local police further said that they are conducting raids at various locations to nab Sheru. “An FIR has been filed against him under various IPC sections for murdering his mother,” added the local police.

In another incident, a Barmer man killed his four daughters after his in-laws did not allow him to marry his sister-in-law. According to police, the man first gave his four daughters poison and then threw him into a well. “He, too, jumped into the well to die by suicide. He was lucky to be saved,” said Barmer Police.

A senior police officer said, “During the questioning, the man told us that his wife died due to corona last year. He wished to marry his sister-in-law but his in-laws did not agree to it. In a fit of rage, he brought back his daughters staying with his in-laws and carried out the crime.”

