In Rajasthan, Obsessive Lover Murders Woman, Hugs Her Body

A woman was murdered by an obsessed lover after he cut her into pieces with an axe in Rajasthan’s Ahor area, police said after arresting him from the spot.

According to reports, the victim, Shanti Devi, is a mother to two sons. Her husband Shantilal works in Maharashtra. On Sunday, she went to Jojawar Nadi for MGNREGA work. While she was working, 21-year-old Ganesh Meena, a resident of the village, accosted Devi and told her that he was in love with her.

When Shanti Devi spurned his advances, Ganesh attacked her with an axe. He kept hacking away at her until she breathed her last. After she died, Ganesh hugged her body and laid down on the ground.

According to the police, while Ganesh was hacking away, other MGNREGA workers stepped in to save her but withdrew after Ganesh threatened to kill them all. Even after the police reached the spot, Ganesh refused to leave the body. Finally, he was weaned off and taken away in a van.

Police said that Ganesh Meena, a resident of Thanwla village, harboured a one-sided obsession for Shanti Devi. He had been harassing and stalking her for several months. Shanti Devi had complained to her husband Shantilal Chaudhary, who had tried to make Ganesh see sense but to no avail.

Shanti’s brother-in-law Gomaram Chaudhary has filed a case of murder. The post-mortem of the body will be done upon the arrival of Shanti Devi’s husband from Maharashtra.

