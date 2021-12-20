In Rajasthan's Barmer, Man Slits Girlfriend's Throat on Suspicion of Another Relationship

A man slit the throat of his girlfriend on the suspicion that she was involved in another relationship in the Barmer district of Rajasthan. The incident took place on December 13 in the Balotra police station area of Barmer district. The one murdered has been identified as Ranki, while the accused, Shishupal, is at large. The brother of Ranki had filed a complaint and the police are investigating the matter.

According to police, the body of a woman was found on the morning of December 14 at her maternal home at Hira Ba Ki Dhani of Balotra city.

Sharp weapon marks were found on her neck. The police had also found a pan covered with blood. The police took the weapon into possession and handed over the body to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

According to police, Ranki had come to her maternal home for a few days owing to some trouble with her husband Rana. Here, she used to meet Shishupal, but he suspected that Ranki was having affair with another young man in the village.

On the night of December 13, when Ranaki went to her house and the accused came there. The conversation between the two turned into a heated argument and Shishupal attacked her with a pan on her throat. She died on the spot.

Shishupal used to work in a factory located in the industrial area only of Balotra. He lives in a rented house with his wife and three children in Kumharon Ka Chowk.

The police team is currently busy finding the accused. The accused is a resident of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

