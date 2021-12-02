In Rajasthan's Barmer, Mother Gives Poison to 2 Toddlers Before Consuming it Herself

In a tragic incident on Thursday, three members — a mother and two children — of the same family died in Barmer, Rajasthan. The place where the unfortunate incident occurred falls under the jurisdiction of Meharajaniyon Ki Beri of Gida police station.

According to the information with the police, the mother first gave poison to her kids and then died by suicide. While the mother died at home, the son breathed his last in the hospital and the daughter in Jodhpur.

Police have identified the deceased as Champa Devi (mother) Kailash, the five-year-old son, and Pushpa, the two-year-old daughter. The woman first killed both her kids then ate poison herself and died, according to reports. However, the police are investigating the matter. The police reached the crime spot as soon as they were informed. The police say that the woman died at home.

The son was brought to the district hospital where he passed away. The daughter was taken to Jodhpur but she could not be saved. For now, the case is being looked into. The police will hand over the bodies after post mortem.

In another incident, a saint was stabbed to death in Rajasthan’s Jalore.

The people of the area are traumatised after the incident. According to reports, the saint lived alone. The murderers have not been found yet. Police have formed teams to look for them and assured the villagers that they will be caught soon.

According to reports, three unknown people wounded old saint Nenudas, who was taken to the local hospital but could not be saved.

