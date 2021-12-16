In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, 16-year-old Drug Addict Murders his Parents With Axe

A 16-year-old teenager mercilessly murdered his parents with an axe in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh area. He also attacked his younger brother with the same axe, causing him severe injuries. The accused is said to be a drug addict and is undergoing anti-drug treatment. Acting innocent, the accused, Kishore, called the police after murdering his parents.

According to reports, the incident took place in Phefana village of Nohar police station area where Kishore killed his parents while they were sleeping. The father Sheeshpal, and mother Indra Devi died on the spot.

Kishore, then, turned his attention to his younger brother and severely injured him by hitting him with an axe. The 14-year-old kid has been admitted to a hospital in Haryana’s Sirsa and his condition is said to be critical. The police have arrested the minor accused and have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The accused told the police that his house was attacked by an unknown assailant. The police first took injured Ajay to the hospital and upon reaching the house, found the bodies of Sheeshpal and Indra Devi in a pool of blood.

It was only a matter of time that the minor accused confessed to killing her parents and trying to do the same with his younger brother.

The preliminary police investigation has revealed that the accused is addicted to drugs. He was admitted to a private de-addiction centre about two and a half months ago and had returned two days before. He was scared that his parents would send him to the centre again, and therefore, he attacked them and his younger brother with an axe while they were sleeping at night.

