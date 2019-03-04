English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Repeat of Meghalaya Tragedy, 4 Assam Miners Die in Nagaland Coal Mine After Mudslides
The mine was recently shut down following a state government order banning illegal coal mining and a provisional ban on licensed mining activity, police said.
Image for Representation (REUTERS/ Eloy Alonso)
Kohima: Four miners have been killed following mudslides at an illegal coal mine at Yonglok village in Longleng district of Nagaland, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Saturday when the four victims, all from Assam, had gone to the abandoned mine to collect their belongings.
They reportedly got stuck inside the open-cast mine on the Assam-Nagaland border following mudslides, police said. The mine was recently shut down following a state government order banning illegal coal mining and a provisional ban on licensed mining activity, police said.
The victims, hailing from upper Assam, have been identified as Jiten Tanti (40), Krishna Gogoi (32), Tutu Deka (28) and Shushan Phukon (37). Post-mortem was not done on the bodies at the request of the victims' families. The bodies were delivered to the families after an undertaking.
The Nagaland incident has occurred within three months of the Meghalaya mine tragedy in which 15 miners were trapped in an illegal rat-hole mine in East Jaintia Hills district. Rescuers have been able to retrieve only two highly decomposed bodies from the quarry.
