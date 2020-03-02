In Riot-affected Northeast Delhi, 92% Students Turn up for CBSE Board Exams
Class 12 and class 10 students had their physics and music papers on Monday.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: Over 92 per cent attendance was recorded in the board exams held in violence-hit northeast Delhi on Monday, the Central Board for Secondary Exams (CBSE) said.
Class 12 and class 10 students had their physics and music papers on Monday.
The CBSE had said on Sunday that any further delay in conducting board exams in violence-affected parts of North East Delhi may hamper chances of students in securing admission to professional courses like medical and engineering.
However, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said it is ready to conduct fresh exams for students who are not able to appear for board exams as per schedule in view of the violence.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Wants to Start 5G Trials in India And Could Use It’s Own Technology
- Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
- CBSE Exam Center Locator App For Board Exams: Navigation, Traffic Details & More
- Late for Niece's Mehendi, Raveena Tandon Jumps Into an Auto Rickshaw with Daughter in Mumbai
- Puma Hybrid Astro One8 Review: You Would Not Believe The Price of These Running Shoes