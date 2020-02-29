In Riot-hit Delhi, Group Chants ‘Goli Maaro’ Slogan at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, 6 Detained

New Delhi: Six people were detained on Saturday for chanting ‘Desh desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa**** ko’ (shoot the traitors) inside Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station.

The incident, a video of which is being circulated on social media, at around 10.52 on Saturday morning.

"Today, six boys were found shouting slogans ‘Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaro saalon ko’ at Rajiv Chowk metro station. We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out,” said DCP (Metro) Vikram Porwal.

Wearing saffron shirts and kurtas, a group of men started the sloganeering inside the metro station when a train was about to halt. After deboarding the train, they continued shouting the provocative slogan. While some commuters joined them in their sloganeering, others were quick to get their cameras out to make videos. Many at the station were seemingly taken aback by the sudden uproar.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, responsible for the security of the Delhi Metro, intercepted the protesters and handed them over to the Delhi Police.

"On February 29, at about 10:25 hours, six youths were seen shouting slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station, Delhi. They were immediately intercepted by CISF personnel & thereafter handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police officials for further action. Metro Rail operation remained," the CISF said in a statement.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, also confirmed the incident, saying, "In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today morning at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action."

Under Delhi Metro (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises, according to the Act.

Incidentally, there was a "peace march" organised at the Jantar Mantar against "jihadi terrorism" in northeast Delhi, which was also attended by BJP leader Kapil Mishra who had allegedly made provocative statements on Sunday before the riots broke out in the national capital this week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.