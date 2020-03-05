In Riot-Hit Northeast Delhi, Govt Schools to Hold Special PTMs to Counsel Parents, Students
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited four schools on Wednesday to interact with the parents and students attending the PTMs. Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal is scheduled to visit schools on Thursday.
New Delhi: A woman looks at a mosque damaged during the recent communal riot in Delhi, at Old Mustafabad area in Northeast Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Days of communal riot in northeast Delhi claimed 42 lives and left more than 200 injured. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Special parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) will be held in government and aided schools in the violence-hit northeast Delhi for the second day on Thursday.
"The two-day special PTMs are being conducted to counsel parents and students and re-instill confidence and faith in them," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited four schools on Wednesday to interact with the parents and students attending the PTMs. Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal is scheduled to visit schools on Thursday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza First Drive Review - The Balancing Act
- Kartik Aaryan Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Surgery: Report
- Delhi Government’s War Against Fake News on WhatsApp: You Can go to Jail For 3 Years
- Face Masks & Coronavirus: Answering The BIG Question & Why You Shouldn't Ignore The Protection
- NASA Releases Unusual Picture of Hole in Mars, a 'Good Candidate' for Martian Life