In SC Hearing, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Hailed for Efforts in Fight Against Covid-19

During a hearing in the Supreme Court over the supply of oxygen in the country to treat critical Covid-19 patients, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited was on Friday hailed for its efforts to produce liquid medical oxygen (LMO) at its Jamnagar oil refineries and in increasing the manufacturing capacity by another 700 MT for states badly affected by the infection.

“It’s an eye-opener for me as an administrator to see how Reliance Industries Limited Jamnagar has produced LMO and now it has gone up by another 700 MT," said Additional Secretary Sumita Dawra before a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud in the court.

The company’s Jamnagar refineries in Gujarat initially produced 100 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen, which has quickly been ramped up to over 700 tonnes, people aware of the matter had said earlier. The supplies being made to states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will provide relief to over 70,000 critically ill patients every day.

Apart from supplying oxygen to several states, Reliance Foundation had on Wednesday said that it is setting up a 1,000-bed Covid-19 care facility with oxygen supply in Gujarat’s Jamnagar where all services will be provided free of cost. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani arrived in Jamnagar on Sunday to supervise the relief work being done. Reliance Industries Limited has been supplying the highest amount of oxygen among private players in India.

“As India fights the second wave of COVID, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour. Reliance Foundation is setting up a 1000-bedded hospital with Oxygen for COVID patients in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The first phase of 400 beds will be ready within a week, and the other 600 beds in another week. The hospital will provide quality care free of cost," Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, had said.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

