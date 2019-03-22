English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
In Second Case of Cannibalism, 12-year-old Tiger Eaten by Another in MP’s National Park
The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR.
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mandla: An adult tiger was killed and eaten by another tiger in the Kanha national park in Madhya Pradesh, an official said Friday.
This was the second incident of cannibalism reported from the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in the last two months.
KTR field director L Krishnamurty said initial probe suggests the tiger, aged 12, possibly died following a territorial fight with another wild cat.
The dead feline was known as T-36 and its carcass was spotted Thursday by a patrolling party, he said.
The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR, Krishnamurty said.
The forest team is still monitoring the area, he said.
In the third week of January, a tiger had killed and eaten a tigress in KTR.
This was the second incident of cannibalism reported from the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in the last two months.
KTR field director L Krishnamurty said initial probe suggests the tiger, aged 12, possibly died following a territorial fight with another wild cat.
The dead feline was known as T-36 and its carcass was spotted Thursday by a patrolling party, he said.
The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR, Krishnamurty said.
The forest team is still monitoring the area, he said.
In the third week of January, a tiger had killed and eaten a tigress in KTR.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang on Netflix's Delhi Crime: We Realised Policemen are Not Superheroes
- Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More
- Kesari: Akshay Kumar's War Saga is the Biggest Box Office Opener of 2019
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results