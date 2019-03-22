LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Second Case of Cannibalism, 12-year-old Tiger Eaten by Another in MP’s National Park

The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Second Case of Cannibalism, 12-year-old Tiger Eaten by Another in MP’s National Park
Representative Image.
Loading...
Mandla: An adult tiger was killed and eaten by another tiger in the Kanha national park in Madhya Pradesh, an official said Friday.

This was the second incident of cannibalism reported from the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in the last two months.

KTR field director L Krishnamurty said initial probe suggests the tiger, aged 12, possibly died following a territorial fight with another wild cat.

The dead feline was known as T-36 and its carcass was spotted Thursday by a patrolling party, he said.

The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR, Krishnamurty said.

The forest team is still monitoring the area, he said.

In the third week of January, a tiger had killed and eaten a tigress in KTR.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram