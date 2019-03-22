In Second Case of Cannibalism, 12-year-old Tiger Eaten by Another in MP’s National Park

An adult tiger was killed and eaten by another tiger in the Kanha national park in Madhya Pradesh, an official said Friday.This was the second incident of cannibalism reported from the Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in the last two months.KTR field director L Krishnamurty said initial probe suggests the tiger, aged 12, possibly died following a territorial fight with another wild cat.The dead feline was known as T-36 and its carcass was spotted Thursday by a patrolling party, he said.The patrolling party spotted another tiger, identified as eight-year old T-56, eating the carcass of T-36 in the Magarnala forest area under Kisli zone of KTR, Krishnamurty said.The forest team is still monitoring the area, he said.In the third week of January, a tiger had killed and eaten a tigress in KTR.