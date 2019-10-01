In Setback to CBI, Calcutta HC Grants Ex-Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Anticipatory Bail in Saradha Chit Fund Case
A pre-arrest bail plea by Rajeev Kumar was earlier rejected by the Alipore District and Sessions Court on September 21.
File photo of Rajeev Kumar.
Calcutta High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in Saradha chit fund scam case following conclusion of hearing on Monday. Pronouncing its judgement, the court said that this is not an appropriate case for custodial interrogation.
CBI lawyer Y J Dastoor had concluded his submissions opposing Kumar's pre-arrest bail plea before a division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta. The bench, which heard the proceedings 'in-camera', adjourned the matter for the day after the CBI lawyer concluded his submissions. Kumar's lawyers had concluded their arguments in favour of his pre-arrest bail plea on Thursday before the division bench.
The central probe agency has given multiple notices to Kumar, who is currently the Additional Director General in the West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID), to appear before it for questioning as a witness in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. He, however, did not appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought more time on every occasion.
The Saradha group of companies allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of return on their investments.
