In Seven Minutes, Bengaluru BJP MLA's Cars Set on Fire

Two cars parked outside BJP MLA Sathish Reddy’s residence was torched during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by unidentified miscreants. The incident took place in his constituency Bommanahalli in Bengaluru.

“The incident took place at around 1am. We are investigating who’s behind this," said Sreenath Joshi, DCP, Southeast Bengaluru. CCTV footage shows the miscreants entered at 1.30am and torched a Fortuner and a Thar.

“Two people entered the house and did this in seven minutes. Both escaped through the back gate. There’s a CCTV camera at the back gate but faces aren’t clear in that. Police and watchmen both were at the front gate. We have come to know that two people came on a bike. Police have begun investigation," said Sathish Reddy to media.

Reddy said the incident could be politically motivated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here