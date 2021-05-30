In Severe Tooth Ache, Patient Stabs Dentist for Not Examining Him First in UP's Dadri

An elderly dentist was stabbed multiple times by a patient for not attending to him first as he had severe pain in his tooth on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri. The assailant has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when 52-year-old Ajay Ghosh, the owner of Kansal Dental clinic, was attending to his patients serial number-wise at the facility. Suffering from excruciating tooth ache, 24-year-old Zubair walked in and demanded that Ghosh examined him first.

As Ghosh refused to oblige, an argument between the two broke out, following which Zubair took out a knife and stabbed the dentist thrice in his neck and hands, The Times of India reported.

“Zubair said he was in immense pain. When he was asked to wait for his turn, he got angry and attacked the clinic owner. He has been arrested,” the police told the TOI, adding that he has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Ghosh is under treatment at the community health centre in Dadri.

“His wounds are not very deep and he is undergoing treatment at the Dadri CHC. Doctors have said that he does not need to be referred to any other healthcare facility. We will ask for his documents and verify about his degree after he gains consciousness,” the police officer said.

The cops added that there were allegations that Ghosh was merely a quack and not a registered practitioner.

He is currently out of danger.

