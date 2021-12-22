In Shimla, B.Tech Student Shoots Himself With 12-bore Gun; No Suicide Note Found

A 19-year-old BTech student allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with a gun in Sanana village near Devi Mor in Shimla District’s Theog town on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Rohit, was a student at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragati Nagar.

The student shot himself with a 12-bore gun kept in the house to protect the crop, the police said. DSP Kamal Verma has confirmed the death of the 19-year-old. However, no suicide note has been found from the spot and the reason why Rohit took this step is still unknown.

The police team took the body under custody and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday. The licence of the 12-bore gun kept in the house is in the name of the young man’s father Ramesh Chand. Rohit’s father is a gardener by profession and has three sons. Rohit was the eldest.

From the police, it is learned that Rohit had come from Pragati Nagar to get the vaccine against Covid-19 in Chhaila. Soon after the vaccine was administered, Rohit straight went home and asked his younger brother about his mom-dad.

Following this, Rohit went into his room, locked the gate, and played the music on speaker in full volume. When Rohit’s other family members came back home in the evening and went to Rohit’s room, they saw that the gun was lying on the floor and Rohit was also unconscious. Police have registered the case and are now investigating the matter.

