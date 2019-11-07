In Some Respite, Delhi's Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category as AQI Recorded at 214
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good', 51-100 satisfactory', 101-200 moderate', 201-300 poor', 301-400 very poor' and 401-500 severe'.
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi's Air Quality improved from "very poor" category to "poor" category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution. The air quality index was recorded at 214 this morning.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered good', 51-100 satisfactory', 101-200 moderate', 201-300 poor', 301-400 very poor' and 401-500 severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. The AQI recorded in Gurgaon was 168, Noida (247) and Ghaziabad (294).
The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, and thundershowers during the day time on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees while the minimum was 17 degrees celsius, the MET said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Tiger Shroff Recreates Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo, Disha Patani Goes 'Wow'
- Malaika Arora Gives Zero to Janhvi Kapoor for Her Winged Liner, Arjun Too Gets a Duck for Yoga
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Nominated for 2 Weeks as Punishment, Fans Upset
- Pakistan Tennis Federation to Appeal Against Shifting of Davis Cup Tie vs India to Neutral Venue