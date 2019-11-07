Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

In Some Respite, Delhi's Air Quality Improves to 'Poor' Category as AQI Recorded at 214

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good', 51-100 satisfactory', 101-200 moderate', 201-300 poor', 301-400 very poor' and 401-500 severe'.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi's Air Quality improved from "very poor" category to "poor" category on Thursday morning, giving some respite to people grappling with severe pollution. The air quality index was recorded at 214 this morning.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good', 51-100 satisfactory', 101-200 moderate', 201-300 poor', 301-400 very poor' and 401-500 severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. The AQI recorded in Gurgaon was 168, Noida (247) and Ghaziabad (294).

The Meteorological Department forecast a generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain, and thundershowers during the day time on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees while the minimum was 17 degrees celsius, the MET said.

