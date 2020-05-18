In Soup for Blaming Jagan Govt for 'No Masks', Vizag Doctor Abuses Policemen; Cops Drag Him on Road

Hyderabad: An anesthetist in Visakhapatnam was stripped to waist before he shouted expletives at police officers and accused them of working for chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom he said "killed Dalits". The entire incident was recorded on camera.

In a series of videos, the doctor, identified as Dr K Sudhakar of the Area Hospital in Narsipatnam, was seen with hands tied behind him as the police officers took him away in an autorickshaw. The Visakhapatnam police claimed that he was in an inebriated state.

"We have booked Sudhakar under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. At the same time, we had suspended a constable who had beaten the doctor when they were trying to arrest him. We didn't know that he was a doctor till we reached the spot. He was completely drunk. When the police tried to control him, he shouted obscenities at them. He tore his shirt and sat on the road, creating nuisance in public," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena told News18, adding that the doctor was "suffering from psychotic disorder" and has been sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for medical tests.

This is not the first time that the doctor created ruckus in public. On April 8, he suspended from the hospital for accusing the state of not providing N95 face masks to medical staff treating Covid-19 patients. He also alleged that doctors and nurses used the same mask for 15 days at a stretch.

This incident has now took a political turn in the state with opposition Telugu Desam Party accusing Reddy of "troubling the doctor after he exposed the government's failures.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is acting like a dictator since he became the chief minister and is unable to bear if somebody questions him or his government's decisions. Dr Sudhakar had exposed the truth about the government; that's why he was suspended. The chief minister targeted him and spoiled his career and threw his family on the roads. He is responsible if anything happens to Sudhakar," said TDP leader Anitha.

After seeing TDP's support, I wondered who was actually creating fuss on the road. The doctor was inebriated and abused officers. Are these acts acceptable in our country? What message is the opposition party trying to give the society? Before supporting Sudhakar to protect their political existence in Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu should answer these questions. Naidu is intentionally politicising the issue," said YSRCP spokesperson.