In Speech, Harsh Vardhan Changes His Earth Sciences Ministry Into ‘Bharat Mata Mantralay’
The minister based his arguments on the fact the organization and its scientist, after all, work for the protection of the planet which is “Bharat Mata” for “all of us.”
File photo of Minister Harshvardhan. (CNN-News18 TV grab)
New Delhi: Union science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday that the ministry of earth sciences – known as the prithvi vigyan mantralaya -- should be renamed to the ‘Bharat Mata mantralaya’.
According to a report in the Times of India, at a function to mark the 144th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Vardhan, who is the minister for earth sciences as well, said there’s no harm calling the ministry “Bharat Mata Mantaralaya” provided the MoES secretary M Rajeevan also agrees to the suggestion.
“Isme koi sochne ki baat nahin hai... koi pretension karne ki bhi baat nahin hai (There is no need to think about it... there is no need for pretension),” he said after one of the presenters used the term “Bharat Mata mantralaya” in her introductory remarks.
The minister based his arguments on the fact the organization and its scientist, after all, work for the protection of the planet which is “Bharat Mata” for “all of us.”And with that, he switched completely to the term and used “Bharat Mata mantaralaya” while referring to the ministry in his entire speech.
Vardhan’s remarks came while he was speaking about his ministry’s move to popularise science through two initiatives, DD Science and India Science, launched in association with Doordarshan, the report said.
