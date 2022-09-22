‘In Spirit of Team India’: Tracing Modi's Cooperative Federalism Push Through Presence at National Conferences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on Friday in a major push toward the spirit of cooperative federalism in the country as part of his government’s “Team India” approach.

The prime minister’s participation in national conferences with an audience of predominantly policymakers follows his Team India vision, the collective of the Centre and the state working as partners in the nation’s development.

In his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi called for “cooperative competitive federalism” where states seek to outshine each other on the development front. “It is the need of the hour that besides cooperative federalism, we need cooperative competitive federalism. We need competition in development,” Modi said, adding that states should think of outshining each other in development.

He also felt there was a need for an environment of competition among states and various units of the government to achieve newer heights of development.

Modi’s inauguration of ‘Centre-State Science Conclave’ in Ahmedabad on September 10, his addressal at the National Labour Conference on August 25, chairing of the first ‘All India Chief Secretaries’ Conclave in Dharamshala on June 16 and attendance at the joint conference of chief ministers and chief justices of High Courts on April 30 are some examples of the prime minister’s various efforts to achieve the cooperative federalism vision this year.

Covid-19 Review Meetings

The prime minister’s leadership and push for the states and Centre to achieve a common goal is perhaps best understood by his timely and regular review meetings on Covid-19 with chief ministers during the first waves of the deadly pandemic.

From March 2020 to April 2022, PM Modi chaired 20 such high-level meetings to take effective measures for containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime Minister believed that the challenge posed by the ‘once in a century pandemic’ could be tackled only by coordinated action by centres and states. This coordination also came in handy in the successful implementation of India’s immunization programme against Covid-19, hailed to be the world’s biggest vaccination drive.

DGP-IGP Conference

Similarly, the prime minister’s regular attendance to the annual DGP/IGP conferences goes back to to 2014. The annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi before 2014, are now being organised across the country, with an exception of 2020, when it was organised through video conferencing due to the pandemic. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019 and Lucknow in 2021.



His commitment to developing the national perspective on policy matters by involving both Centre and state-level stakeholders is also demonstrated in his chairing of seven meetings of the Governing Council (GC) of NITI Aayog in the last eight years. He has also addressed multiple national conference of governors where he has emphasised on ensuring national development and meeting the needs of the common man.

His participation in national conferences for enhancing farmer’s income (Agriculture-2022: Doubling Farmers’ Incomes, 2018), farmer’s welfare (National Conference on Sustainable Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, 2016), labour Indian Labour Conference (2015), women’s participation in parliament (National Conference of Women Legislators, 2016), and other diverse subjects involving tourism, culture and sports (National Conference of Central and State/UT Ministers and Secretaries of Tourism, Culture and Sports), e-governance (National Conference on e-Governance, 2015) and others.

