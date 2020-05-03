Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
In Steepest Spike, Punjab Sees 331 New Coronavirus Cases, Total 1,102

Of the 331 cases, 326 were returnees from the famous Sikh shrine in Maharashtra's Nanded, who came back last week after remaining stuck for nearly a month.

PTI

Updated:May 3, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
In Steepest Spike, Punjab Sees 331 New Coronavirus Cases, Total 1,102
Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: In the steepest spike recorded in the state in 24 hours, Punjab on Sunday recorded 331 new coronavirus cases, with the total climbing to 1,102, a health bulletin said.

Of the 331 cases, 326 were returnees from the famous Sikh shrine in Maharashtra's Nanded, who came back last week after remaining stuck for nearly a month.

In the past five days, Punjab recorded 728 cases - a majority of them Nanded returnees.

Amritsar district recorded the highest corona cases for the second day in a row. It recorded 75 new cases, with the total patients now reaching 218.

Six districts - Amritsar, SBS Nagar (62), Hoshiarpur (46), Muktsar (43), Bathinda (33) and Gurdaspur (24)- accounted for 85 per cent of the new cases.

With the demise of two more patients, the state's death toll rose to 21.

