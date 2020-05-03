In Steepest Spike, Punjab Sees 331 New Coronavirus Cases, Total 1,102

Chandigarh: In the steepest spike recorded in the state in 24 hours, Punjab on Sunday recorded 331 new coronavirus cases, with the total climbing to 1,102, a health bulletin said.

Of the 331 cases, 326 were returnees from the famous Sikh shrine in Maharashtra's Nanded, who came back last week after remaining stuck for nearly a month.

In the past five days, Punjab recorded 728 cases - a majority of them Nanded returnees.

Amritsar district recorded the highest corona cases for the second day in a row. It recorded 75 new cases, with the total patients now reaching 218.

Six districts - Amritsar, SBS Nagar (62), Hoshiarpur (46), Muktsar (43), Bathinda (33) and Gurdaspur (24)- accounted for 85 per cent of the new cases.

With the demise of two more patients, the state's death toll rose to 21.

