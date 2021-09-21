In Suicide Note, Mahant Narendra Giri Blames Accused Anand Giri, Several Others

Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead in his room at his residence at Baghambari Math in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Monday, has named his disciple Anand Giri and some others in a purported suicide note for “threatening and forcing" him to die by suicide. The seer has further mentioned that he was living under stress due to threats given by those named in the ‘suicide note’.

“I appeal Prayagraj Police and local administration to hold people mentioned in the letter responsible for my death and initiate a legal action against them," the purported ‘suicide note’ reads.

ALSO READ: Mahant Narendra Giri ‘Suicide’: Main Accused Anand Giri Arrested; SIT Formed

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested the main accused in the ‘suicide’ case of Mahant Narendra Giri. A Special Investigative Team has also been formed to probe the death. Mahant Giri was the president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad. Many saints have raised suspicion on the nature of death and even questioned the veracity of the suicide note.

The UP Police has detained Narendra Giri’s disciple Anand Giri from Haridwar, said an official on Tuesday. Anand Giri was detained on Monday night after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of the largest organisation of seers in India, was found dead on Monday at Baghambari Muth in Allahabad. A purported suicide note of seven-eight pages was found, in which the seer had written that he was mentally disturbed and was ending his life.

Kumar said in the suicide note, names of three people were mentioned and on the basis of the FIR, Anand Giri was detained. “He is being brought to Allahabad for further probe," he said, adding that evidence in the case is being collected.

An “unbiased and transparent" probe into the matter is on and the state police is capable of handling the case, the officer said. About the veracity of the suicide note, Kumar said forensic experts are looking into it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here