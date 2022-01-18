In Surprise Move, Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana Opens the Door for CAPF Staff to Join Delhi Police

In a rare move, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has paved the way for lower-rank staff from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to join the Delhi Police on deputation, News18.com has learnt.

Rakesh Asthana, who has also served as Director-General in the Border Security Force (BSF), wants up to inspector-level staff from the paramilitary forces to join the Delhi Police and has contacted the D-Gs of all five forces that make up the CAPFs — BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Surprised by the development, senior officials in the Delhi Police have termed it a unique move.

A letter has been sent to the chiefs of all paramilitary forces to fill up the various posts in the Delhi Police on deputation basis.

“I am directed to state that the applications are invited from willing and eligible police personnel working under the CAPFs i.e BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB for filling up the following posts in Delhi Police on deputation basis, initially for a period of three years in the first instance, which may be extendable up to 5 years," a communication sent by the commissioner’s office said.

According to the communication, a total of 460 posts will be filled up by CAPF jawans, ranking from constable to inspectors, who will join different wings of the Delhi Police. This also includes 20 sub-inspectors and five inspectors who can be deployed in various important units of the Delhi Police.

“This is one of the rare instances where the Delhi Police wants CAPF jawans to join it. Since Rakesh Asthana, who was the D-G in BSF and the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau), is well aware of the capabilities of CAPFs, he may open posts at mid-level as well," a senior official told News18.com.

The maximum age limit for appointment on deputation shall not exceed 56 years. The Delhi Police has sought response from the D-Gs in 45 days along with the details of applicants.

“Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate issued by the concerned authority, the details of major/minor penalties imposed on the official during the last 10 years to be furnished by the cadre authority," the Delhi Police said.

As per the Delhi Police, the strength of the force currently stands at more than 76,000. At present, there are six ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in Delhi, making it one of the largest metropolitan police in the world.

