In Swipe at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Says Party has 7 CM Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls

Earlier, the AAP had tweeted an image of a poster wishing a 'very Happy New Year to all seven CM candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh'.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 10:01 PM IST
In Swipe at BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Says Party has 7 CM Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls
New Delhi: Taking a dig at the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the saffron party has seven chief ministerial candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

This came a day after Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted an image of a poster wishing a "very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh".

"But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal," the party had asked in its tweet.

"The BJP has seven chief ministerial candidates for Delhi. Assembly elections in Delhi would be fought on the basis of work done," Kejriwal said at his fourth town hall meeting in east Delhi's Trilokpuri.

Replying to a question about the AAP's defeat in last year's general elections, he said Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are very different from each other.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot become the chief minister of Delhi," he added.

The Delhi elections have to be held before February 22, when the term of the current legislative assembly ends.

