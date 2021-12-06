In Tamil Nadu, 26-year-old Woman Allegedly Swindles Lakhs from Young Cops in Name of Love; Gets Caught

A 26-year-old woman, Aishwarya, allegedly swindled money in lakhs by making several young cops fall into her ‘love’ trap through Facebook has been caught in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district. During the interrogation, it was revealed that the cheating woman rolled over lakhs by lying that she was a medical student.

Bharathiraja, 25, hailing from the Kalaiyar temple area of Sivaganga district, has been working as a special guard at the Police Training School in Manimuttar. In January, a 26-year-old young woman, Aishwarya who is hailing from the Avadi Tamil Nadu Housing Board area, introduced herself as a friend to Bharathiraja via Facebook. Over time, their ‘Facebook friendship’ blossomed into love. The woman, who said she has been studying medicine, often held mobile conversations and chatted on Facebook and WhatsApp. The woman also confessed to Bharathiraja that she wants to marry him. She told Bharathiraja that she needed money for her medical studies.

She gradually swindled Rs 14 lakh from Bharathiraja by demanding payment in her father Palani’s bank account.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was getting in touch with Bharathiraja’s cousin Mahendran like another woman via her Facebook account. Subsequently, Aishwarya then cheated Mahendran and got Rs 20 lakh through her father’s bank account. Moreover, through Mahendran, she has fraudulently obtained gold jewellery.

Later, Aishwarya stopped talking to both for the last month. It was only when the duo inquired about Aishwarya, they came to know that the woman cheated them and extorted money.

Eventually, Bharathiraja lodged a complaint with the Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s office a few days ago, while a team of police led by Avadi Deputy Commissioner Sathyamoorthy conducted an intensive investigation into the complaint. Aishwarya, her mother and her father were arrested who traced her whereabouts with her mobile numbers. The investigation found that Aishwarya was running a fancy store in the Housing Board area. She apparently lied to her parents that she was investing in the stock market by working on the mobile and laptop.

Subsequently, it was also revealed that she was constantly involved in money laundering with male friends on Facebook.

Examination of her Facebook account revealed that she made friends only with young cops and cheated on them by claiming that she fell in love with them and confessed to marrying. The woman is said to have lived in luxury with the Rs 34 lakh she swindled from Bharathiraja and Mahendran. With about 200 police officers as friends on her Facebook account, police are actively investigating to whom she committed fraud further.

