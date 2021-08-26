In Tamil Nadu, 3 Friends Bury Youth Alive After Dispute Over Liquor Payment

Tamil Nadu Police have arrested three people for allegedly burying a youth in a sandpit in Thoothukudi’s forested area to kill him. Police said the incident happened following an argument over alcohol payment on Wednesday.

According to police, the 24-year-old youth was rescued by locals after they heard his cries for help. The youth has been identified as Ajith Kumar, a resident of Krishnanagar under Muthiahpuram police station jurisdiction.

The three people arrested by Muthiahpuram Police in connection with the incident have been identified as Deva Ashirwadham, Dharma Muniyasamy and Isaki Mani.

Muthiahpuram police inspector Jayaseelan told the media that Ajith, along with those arrested, was consuming liquor in a forested area near Uppalam. “After consuming alcohol, there was an argument between Ajith and his friends over the payment of the liquor. When Ajith refused to pay, he was brutally beaten by three others, who then buried him till neck in a pit,” said Jayaseelan.

The police officer further said that during their probe, they learnt that Ajith borrowed around Rs 5000 from one of the arrested, Deva.

“Deva, while consuming alcohol demanded his money, from Ajith to buy more liquor. When Ajith told Deva and his other friends that he had spent the loan amount on alcohol the three were furious and attacked him,” added the officer.

“Ajith further told us that the three were carrying sharp weapons with them and were even planning to stab him but later decided to bury him alive,” added the officer.

The officer further said that after the trio left, Ajith started crying for help. Villagers of Uppalman heard his cries and saved him.

“Our team reached the spot and the youth was rushed to Thoothukudi Government Hospital for medical attention. According to the doctors he is out of danger,” the officer said.

On Ajith’s complaint, an FIR was lodged at the Muthiahpuram police station. A team was formed to nab the accused. All named in the complaint were arrested by police within a few hours of the complaint.

