In Tamil Nadu, Canara Bank Manager Dies by Suicide

A branch manager at the Canara Bank in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, died by suicide on Tuesday. The manager, named Anjana Mohan, didn’t report for duty on Tuesday following which her colleagues decided to visit her. When their knocks on the door went unanswered, they broke open it and found Anjana dead inside.

Anjana was working as a manager at the branch of Canara Bank situated on the Namakkal, Mohanur Road. She had recently gone to her native place, Kadakkal in Kerala, to celebrate Onam. Anjana hanged herself, sources said, adding no suicide note was recovered from her residence.

She had visited her family in Kerala during the weekend and returned to Namakkal on Monday, said the police. Sources further said that Anjana is survived by a three-year-old son. She was living separately from her husband for quite some time.

Upon learning of the suicide, the police arrived at her Theeran Nagar residence and conducted an investigation. The police have sent the body for an autopsy. Police are also thoroughly investigating the residents of the apartments near the house where Anjana was staying.

The staff and colleagues, who worked in the same office, are also being interrogated. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that she died hanging herself due to a family problem. However, the case is still not closed yet and the police are looking for more leads to investigate further.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here