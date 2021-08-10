In Tamil Nadu Village, Woman Found Dead, Lover Stabbed to Death

A 41-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district killed herself by hanging from the ceiling. Victoria used to live alone in Chinnakalayambudur village as she was estranged from her husband. Just a short distance away from Victoria’s house, Padmanabhan, a 31-year-old man, was stabbed to death the same day. Police have now been able to establish a connection between both the deaths and claimed that Victoria and Padmanabham were in a relationship.

Police said Victoria, who was staying away from her family, worked with Padmanabhan at a paper mill which is situated near Madathukulam. Padmanabham was married and used to live with his wife and two children.

Locals said that Padmanabhan was a very frequent visitor to Victoria’s home and the two were often seen together in the locality. The two deaths on the same day in the locality led to suspicions of foul play. People are also questioning the death of Victoria and some neighbours claimed that she was murdered.

After the incident Srinivasan, the Dindigul District Superintendent of Police, arrived at the crime scene. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The forensic team has collected samples and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Investigators and questioning neighbours and family members of both Victoria and Padmanabham. They hope to get some leads in the case soon as they await the autopsy reports.

