In The Darkest Times of the Pandemic, India Has Found a Chain of Kindness in Young Politicians

The Indian social media has turned a devastating sight with people crying for help every minute as India is battling the worst phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. While every second post has a news of death, few souls are saving lives on a war footing. One of the leading names is the Indian Youth Congress President, Srinivas BV, who is the most tagged name across Twitter and Instagram, attending distress calls round the clock.

Srinivas, inspired by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has formed a team of volunteers to reach out to hundreds and thousands of people pleading for help with regard to supply of resources such as oxygen cylinders, food and even fetching ICU beds in hospitals across the country.

Even last year, Srinivas and his team had emerged as a savior, helping the needy with food and ration packets.

Today, social media is a grim sight as every minute one is stumbling upon people struggling to get a bed in a hospital, ventilator-enabled beds, oxygen cylinders or plasma for critical Covid-19 patients.

A team of BJP Yuva Morcha, led by lawyer-turned-politician Charu Pragya, has been active in coordinating with people in dire situations. Members of the BYJM, including Shivam Chhabra, Rohit Chahal, Neha Joshi have constantly been on the lookout for SOS calls to attend. Their phones have not stopped buzzing. The team was set up by former BYJM chief Poonam Mahajan, who carried out a similar exercise during lockdown last year, along with Tejasvi Surya.\

Besides, the Aam Aadmi Party workers, have been on a warpath in extending maximum help to most number of people suffering due to the sheer crisis. Dilip Pandey, an AAP leader, has been working 24/7 to ensure help is extended to patients struggling to find hospitals and food.

Meanwhile, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, an advisor to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, too ahas been tagged on multiple posts for help.

On the other hand, Arun Bothra, an IPS officer popular on Twitter, has been reaching out to people through his initiative India Cares.

The list of good samaritans is only increasing with several journalists, who have gone out of their ways, to help those in distress despite continuing with their relentless coverage.

India on Thursday recorded 3,14,835 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours.

