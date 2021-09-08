In the Dock for Ex-HNLC Leader's Death, Meghalaya DGP Applies for Leave Citing 'Personal Reasons'

Facing flak for the alleged killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on August 13, Meghalaya Director General of Police R Chandranathan has applied for leave citing “personal reasons”. The state government is tight-lipped about the leave application at a time when the law and order situation in the state capital remains fluid.

State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said he will examine the leave application once it reaches him. He also refused to comment on the number of days the DGP would take leave for.

This development comes in the backdrop of the demand for immediate suspension of the DGP and two SPs in connection with the alleged killing on August 13.

On the recent support sought by ‘Sur ki Nong Mawlai’ — a conglomerate of the 11 organisations from Mawlai —from the 35 legislators in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region, the home minister said, “The situation at hand is that the government has instituted a judicial inquiry to look into the circumstances which led to the incident of the morning of August 13, so it depends on the judicial inquiry. It is too premature for me to say anything right now. It is an independent body it will look into all aspects.”

He also refused to reply on whether he has signed the letter served by the leaders of the ‘Sur ki Nong Mawlai’.

“See the government wants to come clear on the issue that is why within two days the government had instituted a judicial inquiry. So the process is on and we have to wait for the outcome and the government will not spare anybody if they go beyond the law. As of now, I cannot reply more than that because as you know judicial inquiry has been instituted and the matter ends there,” Rymbui said.

