In the name of protecting the environment, “urban naxals” stalled the construction of Sardar Sarovar dam in Gujarat for several years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Calling them “anti-development elements,” Modi alleged that they had political backing in running a campaign that the dam, to be built on the Narmada river would harm the environment.

Speaking at the National Conference of Environment Ministers at Ekta Nagar in Narmada district of Gujarat, he said that “a huge amount of money was wasted due to this delay. Now, when the dam is complete, you can very well judge how dubious their claims were.”

Modi added that such naxals were still active and getting support from various institutions to stall development projects in the name of environment protection.

Appealing to the environment ministers of different states, the prime minister asked them to ensure that developmental projects aimed at bringing “ease of doing business” should not be stalled.

Modi also asked states to adopt a balanced approach in issuing environment clearances “to counter the conspiracy of such people”.

Modi added that contrary to the claims that the project would harm the environment, the area surrounding the dam has now become a “teerth kshetra” or place of pilgrimage for environment lovers.

“Nearly 6,000 applications for environmental clearance and nearly 6,500 for forest clearance are still pending in different states. As you all know, such pendency escalates project cost. All of us need to try to reduce this pendency. Only genuine ones should be kept pending,” Modi said.

This comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel last month alleged that “urban Naxals” had opposed the Sardar Sarovar dam to deprive the state and arid Kutch region of water and development. He had labelled activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar as an “urban Naxal”.

With PTI inputs

